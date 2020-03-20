Andorra introduces same-sex marriage in a simple way

Europe Andorra has taken the last step towards same-sex marriage (Envato Elements)

Andorra is about to initiate same-sex marriage, simply by eliminating the differences in heterosexual relationships.

The smallest type of mountain range lies between France and Spain in the Pyrenees. One of the smallest countries in Europe, there are only 77,000 people.

Intergovernmental relations have been legal in Andorra for same-sex couples since 2014, but LGBT + activist groups dismiss the law as discriminatory and full of legal limitations.

This could change the Andorra governing coalition, which is made up of three parties, all of which have agreed to create a legal document approving same-sex marriage.

The bill will eliminate the distinction between same-sex and ‘gay’ organizations. Now, ideally, all marriages are simply called ‘marriages’.

In the meantime the ‘legal marriage’, or ‘marriage under ecclesiastical law’, will not be changed.

Democracy adviser, Ester Molné said: “The government system was disrupted, especially when it was necessary to register with foreign governments, which were not recognized as to why the couple was not registered.”

He also said that legislative changes would bring about “radical change” in that the concept of family is evolution and therefore the rules need to be changed and changed and changed in society.

Equally important but not so romantic, this amendment helps to end the divorce by removing the requirement that families live their own life for at least three months before they are separated.

Andorran couples can now divorce quickly without domestic means – something that would undoubtedly appeal to several straight couples such as LGBT +.

Despite recent legislative reforms and a step in the right direction, Andorra will still keep going with the LGBT + rights revolution.

There is no legal right to change gender, and anti-discrimination and hate-crime laws do not cover gender identity.