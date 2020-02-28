André Benjamin and Eve Lindley on the puzzle-box that is Dispatches From In other places

From its opening moments, when Richard E. Grant immediately addresses the camera, Dispatches From Somewhere else will make it distinct that this is not your average cable drama. AMC’s enigmatic new series—created by and starring Jason Segel—presents a puzzle-box narrative compared with any other, inviting its viewers to chase down conspiracies and problem fact right alongside with its protagonists, a motley crew of daily people searching for responses. In addition to Segel’s lethargic Peter and Sally Subject’s lonely Janice, that crew incorporates Outkast’s André Benjamin as Fredwynn and relative newcomer Eve Lindley as Simone. At this previous winter’s TCA push tour, Benjamin, Lindley, and showrunner Marc Friedman arrived by our studio communicate about Jason Segel’s singular vision for the present, and the uniquely ordinary characters at its coronary heart. The team also touched on Dispatches From Elsewhere’s Philadelphia location, and how the city provided Lindley with a cathartic Rocky moment of her individual.

