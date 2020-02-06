Andre Drummond trade: Cavaliers to acquire Piston’s great man, per report

The Cavaliers have made a splash for the NBA trading period by taking over Piston’s great man Andre Drummond, ESPN reports. It ends a long period of speculation about the future of Drummond in Detroit after seven plus largely underwhelming seasons for the franchise.

Drummond, a first round from UConn in 2012, is one of the most productive big men in the competition since his second breakthrough year. This season, he scores 17.8 points per game, while leading the NBA in rebounds per game for the fourth time.

The Cavaliers, who have been in rebuilding mode for the second time since the departure of LeBron James, needed a star player to build around since Kevin Love is already 31. In Drummond, 26, Cleveland has a great man who could possibly be paired long-term with young guards Darius Garland and Collin Sexton.

For the Pistons, which are now 10th in the East, Drummond trades them in the direction of a likely reconstruction as key players Blake Griffin, Derrick Rose and Markieff Morris are all 30 or older. The team has at least one high-up prospect in the first round of 2019, Sekou Doumbouya, which has emerged as part of the rotation in recent weeks.

This story is being updated.