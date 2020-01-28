Andre Gomes takes a big step forward in the speedy recovery after a horror ankle injury by returning to Everton training

Everton’s midfielder Andre Gomes has made the final step in his remarkable recovery from this shocking ankle injury by returning early to train the first team.

A challenge from Heung-min Son during Everton’s 1-1 draw against Tottenham on November 3 caused the midfielder a fracture injury and was given oxygen while being stretched off the field.

In a tie against Tottenham in November, Andre Gomes suffered a dislocation fracture on the right ankle

The Portuguese international has already returned to training

Son was in tears after the incident and players from both teams comforted him.

The following day, Gomes underwent surgery and since then he has made remarkably rapid progress.

Few expected the Portuguese international to be there again this season. The official forecast is between six months and a year.

But only 86 days after the incident, Gomes is back in training for the first team.

Gomes was expected to be out for up to a year

💪 | SO GOOD to see that @aftgomes is training with the other guys again today! 💙💙💙

Only 8️⃣6️⃣ days after his injury, Gomes joined the squad for small sections of the first team meeting. pic.twitter.com/9QCVIAwLGZ

– Everton (@Everton) January 28, 2020

The 26-year-old tweeted: “It’s good to be back in the team! First training session with the boys. Get better every day to be ready as soon as possible. “

Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti is happy about the opportunity to have Gomes available before the end of the season.

“That’s good news. He is well in his recovery, ”Ancelotti said recently after returning to the gym.

“It’s going to be quick, so I hope he can be with us as soon as possible because he’s a fantastic player.”



