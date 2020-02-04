Andre Villa accused himself of the Gold Coast domestic incident that triggered a SWAT response

A 34-year-old man is accused of felony counts of child threat and household battery after allegedly barricading Monday morning in an apartment on the Gold Coast when police turned up to arrest him.

Andre Villa is said to have locked himself into an apartment in the 400 block of East Ohio Street around 2.30 am after neighbors indicated that a man “knocked and kicked a door” and the police were called, said the Chicago police.

Villa is said to have beaten a 31-year-old woman who was taken to a hospital in good condition, police said.

A SWAT team responded because agents were not sure if he was armed, police said.

Villa got out alone at 5 am and was arrested, police said.

In the apartment, officers found a 1-year-old girl unharmed and a 30-year-old woman hiding under clothing in a closet, the police said. They were taken to a hospital for observation.

Two other people were arrested on the spot, but they were released without charges, the police said.

Villa, who was also accused of a felony count of resisting an officer, was ordered to be held on a $ 2500 bond, according to court reports.