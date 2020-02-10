Andrea Medina of USA Boxing closes at Tokyo 2020

RINGSIDE 10/02/2020

USA boxing featherweight Andrea Medina, who finished second in major tournaments in a row, is going to represent her country at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in one tournament.

In December, the 20-year-old medina lost 1-4 to Lupe Gutierrez at the 2020 United States Olympic Championships and 1: 4 last month to Bulgaria’s Strandja tournament in Bulgaria against Iulia Tsyplakova (Ukraine) recently appointed to the Tokyo 2020 Boxing Qualification Team at the USA Boxing Olympic Games.

“The second place in the tests only made me more eager to get this Olympic qualification place,” said Medina. “I just wanted to show USA Boxing that at 57 kilograms I was the one who represented it. I’m just getting better and I can’t wait to show the world everything I have.

“Since it was (Strandja) my first international tournament, I was very proud of how far I got in the tournament and won this silver medal. I was very happy with all of my achievements and I look forward to working on things that I need to improve. Other than that, traveling to another country has been great and I can’t wait to travel more to do what I love most. “

Medina and her Team USA colleagues are currently training in Colorado Springs at the state-of-the-art US Olympic and Paralympic Training Center. To qualify for participation in this year’s Olympic Games, Medina must finish in the top three of the 57-kilogram class at the American qualifying tournament from March 26 to April 3 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. One last opportunity at the World Qualifier in Paris, France, where she was able to qualify for the Olympic Games by placing in the top five.

“It means the world to me to be in the USA Boxing Olympic Qualification Team,” added Medina. “It’s been all I’ve been working for since I started competing at the age of eight, and I can’t believe that the Olympic Games will take place in a few months. It is a big deal for my family, town, and me to make history in San Diego by being the first person to set up the Olympic team for boxing. I cannot express how excited I am to have come this far, but there is still so much to be done and I am ready.

“I feel like I work better under pressure and I firmly believe that I will qualify for Tokyo, whether in Argentina or France, but my main goal right now is to train hard for that gold in Argentina pick up.”

Medina believes that her greatest strength in the ring is the ability to adapt during a fight. She prefers to fight outside, but she can fight if necessary because she enjoys throwing a lot of power punches.

Medina also notes that she is at the forefront of the growing popularity of female boxing in the United States. She follows in the footsteps of two-time Olympic champion Claressa Shields and Olympic champion Marlen Esparza, as well as former US Olympic athletes such as Queen Underwood and Mikaela Mayer.

“Female boxing just gets bigger,” Medina predicted. “Being a fighter today means a lot to me, because I’ve been doing it for 15 years, and when I see it grow year after year, it only shows how strong women are and what we can achieve. I assume that boxing will no longer be seen as a men’s sport in the future, but will be neutral for men and women. “

Attending the Olympics was a lifelong dream for Medina, but she also has plans for her immediate future.

“Reaching the Olympics has been my main goal throughout my boxing career,” Andrea noted, “and now that it’s so tight, I want to work harder. Other goals of mine are to go to college and get my own condo what I’m going to do after this is all over.

“I plan to become a professional after the Olympics, probably in early or mid 2021, so I can finish school and give my body some rest and relaxation.”

Andrea Medina is so close to being Olympic champion and everything connected with this achievement that she can practically feel and feel it. Just one step, whether in Buenos Aires or Paris, and it will be a mission for them.