Andreescu has ended Canada’s list of Fed Cup players Sports

Tennis Canada named Andreescu the world’s number six on the Canadian team last week, but said the 19-year-old would only make her season debut if her knee injury had fully recovered. – Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY sports photo via Reuters

TORONTO, February 6 – US Open champion Bianca Andreescu was canceled by Canada’s individual members yesterday in the Fed Cup qualifier against Switzerland as she continued to recover from a knee injury.

Andreescu, who missed the last three months after the injury at the WTA final in Shenzhen, could still play in a double alongside Gabriela Dabrowski if the best-of-five tie in Biel goes over the distance.

Andreescu’s last international match for Canada took place in World Group II playoffs against the Netherlands last year when she won the first and third rubbers to help the team make it 4-0.

The winner of the draw from February 7th to 8th in Biel will qualify for the Fed Cup final in Budapest, Hungary in April. – Reuters

