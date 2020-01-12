Andrew Cabral takes a distance from the field at Northeast Invitational

Loading...

Seekonk distance bait Andrew Cabral had not been competitive for a mile this winter on his way to the Northeast Invitational of yesterday. So when the junior burst into the lead beyond Arlington Catholic Sean Kay at 800 meters and started forcing the pace, it was clear that he was looking for more than a win.

Cabral stopped a threat from Newton North’s Ian Horsburgh to go 150 and pulled the last line away to beat his previous best with 10 seconds with a 4-minute, 24.29-second win. Horsburgh chased Cabral home in 4: 24.78 and Kevin Arseneaux of Dennis-Yarmouth finished third in 4: 25.69

Cabral’s plan was to run aggressively, regardless of the pace. He quickly took the lead halfway and did not let the pace slow down over the last 800. When Horsburgh switched to sprint mode, Cabral was ready for him.

“I went with him,” Cabral said. “I didn’t want to let anyone go. He tried to challenge me in the corner and I had to push really hard. I really hadn’t driven a good mile.”

Emma Sullivan of Shepherd’s Hill has in practice made a healthy dose of 200, 300 and 400 to work on her finish speed and it was certainly clear when she dived less than 3 minutes for the victory in the 1000 at 2: 58.12.

Just like Cabral in the mile, Sullivan did not slow down the pace. “My coach told me to get it out quickly and I was really happy with it,” Sullivan said. “The last two laps I realized all the work I did. With the speed training I felt pretty fast at the end of the race.”

Tessa McClain from Bromfield had no help with the pace in the mile after taking the pace of the gun and pulling back to a 5: 06.39 win. McClain wants to run 4:58 this season to qualify for the national meeting of New Balance. “I realized when I was going to cut back that the pace was slow,” McClain said. “It was a weird race because we thought they would get it out quickly and I would stay back. But that was everyone’s strategy.”

William Lord ran his first 55 hurdles race in two weeks and the North Reading speed star said he felt the resignation with his 7.59 win at the Reggie Lewis Center infield. Lord was quickly out of the blocks in his preparatory race and final, but had his problems.

“It was rough,” he said. “I hit a few obstacles. I beat one or two each race (early in the season). I haven’t had a race in more than two weeks. “

Brookline’s Jamie Chamberlain stopped the Sharon duo of Jada Johnson and Elizabeth Lee to conquer the 55 obstacles in 8.48. Johnson was two steps back in 8.50 and Lee took third place with her 8.67. “I was a little shaky in the prelims and hit four of the five obstacles,” Chamberlain said. “I felt better in the final after a long jump.”

Jonas Clarke of South Hadley and Madison Marsh of Shepherd Hill dominated the 55 with victories in 6.51 and 7.33 respectively.