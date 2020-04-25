ad here

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will update on Saturday about the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Cuomo announced yesterday that 422 people had died from the virus on Thursday. This is the lowest daily death toll in the state since April 1.

“The number of new patients hospitalized, the number of new infections, has declined slightly, but has basically leveled off,” Kuomo said on Friday, and the road to recovery is still long. “And it’s awkward.”

How to Watch the Cuomo Briefing Today

Cuomo also accused Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell on Friday.

Cuomo called this idea “the least American ever, non-philanthropic statement.” The Governor said New York contributed most of the state’s money to the “federal pot,” and Kentucky was the third-winner. “Senior, please give me a refund,” Kuomo said.

“I say I will pass a law that allows the state to declare bankruptcy. I have courage for you,” the governor said.

Parliament has passed four major coronavirus bailouts, including an interim bailout signed by the president this week, but without significant funding allocated to support state and local governments.

. [TagsToTranslate] andrew cuomo