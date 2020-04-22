Andrew Cuomo Details the productive bipartisan meeting with Donald Trump

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Tuesday thanked President Donald Trump for a “productive” meeting in the White House on Tuesday.

Cuomo traveled to Washington, D.C., to meet Trump and detailed the meeting at a news conference Wednesday morning.

He cited the need for continued bipartisanism despite some public fights between him and the president.

“They are people in the White House who politically don’t like me. That’s the fact,” Cuomo said. “You see the President’s tweets. He has often tweeted a little bit intimate about me and my brother. We politically have had conflicts back and forth.”

Cuomo said he and the President discussed several important issues for New York during the fight against the spread of the virus.

“I don’t care if you like or like it; we’re not setting up a possible marriage here,” Cuomo says of his encounter with Trump. “Just do the job.”

The governor of New York compared the bipartisan effort to fight the virus as a war, saying that he and the president were on the same path.

“When you are at war, you are in a fox. No one says, ‘Do you like the person the fox is with?'” He said. “Who cares? Protect the other person from the fox fox, then get out of the fox fox, and then take the hill. “

Cuomo said the president would work with New York to help expand the tests, and that Trump agreed to apply for a rescue for New York in the next phase of congressional bailout.

“The president gets it,” he said.

Cuomo said Trump also agreed to waive the federal requirement that the state pay 25 percent of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) expenses in the state, which would help save money. the state hundreds of millions of dollars.

Trump also shared a positive opinion of the meeting on Tuesday, saying he reached “an understanding about the tests.”

“The governor and I had a very good meeting,” he said.