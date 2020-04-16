Andrew Cuomo extends shutdown of Coronavirus in New York until May 15

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that he would work with other states to extend the state’s closure until May 15. The home order issued in response to the coronavirus pandemic was scheduled to expire at the end of April.

“I don’t know what will happen after that,” he said at daily coronavirus briefings. “It will be displayed according to what the data indicates.”

Cuomo said that in New York, the social distance order “dominated the beast,” but the state is not yet clear. “We have to continue what we are doing,” he said.

The governor said he understood the unprecedented burden the order imposed on people and businesses, but emphasized that it was the best way to protect public health.

“These are some of the most life-altering policies the government has announced so far,” he said.

“They are done by people because they choose to do the right thing.”

He said the tentative plan is to phase in the businesses that are the most essential and least risky of spreading the virus. “There is no light, not all companies will return tomorrow,” he said.

Decrease in death toll per day

Cuomo said 606 people were killed by the coronavirus on Wednesday, 752 the day before and 778 the day before.

Most of the Wednesday deaths [577] occurred in hospitals and 29 were reported in nursing homes, according to Cuomo.

The governor said it was still a “tragic mortality” and hospitalization rates were still high.

