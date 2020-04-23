Andrew Cuomo Knows Donald Trump Doesn’t Like It, Disappointed

After meeting this week in the White House to discuss the outbreak of a pandemic, the exchange of partners is the President. Donald Trump and Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo both said their discussions were “rewarding.” But that does not mean their freeze has melted, Cuomo explained during an interview Trevor Noah of the Daily Mail – the governor’s first nightly meeting since the illness began.

“The relationship between myself and the president is different, the president doesn’t like me. That’s a relationship, “Cuomo said with his signature bluntness on Wednesday night.” It’s false. It’s fair. It’s open. And he doesn’t like my rule, let us say .And we’ve been on the administration many times over the last few years. If you look at his Twitter account, you’ll see my name many times. No one is good, Trevor, no somebody it’s fine. And I’ve been suing the government a lot of the time, so it’s open and it’s not necessary to love it. “

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jyOnfK_UMV4 [/ check]

As recently as last week, when Trump was wrong he said he had a “total” right to reopen the country against the wishes of the state governor, Cuomo turned president honorable mention during the interview, in contrast with the White House daily briefing on the “comedy skit.” Instead of protesting, Trump decided to live-tweet Cuomo’s press conference incident on April 17, quoting the governor by saying he should “spend more time ‘doing’ and less time ‘complaining.’ Go out there and finish the job. Do not speak! Responding to Trump’s real reaction, Cuomo backed away when he told the media: “If he was watching television at home, he probably should get up and go to work.”

The victim was criticized despite Cuomo noting that his popularity had increased during the coronavirus pandemic. But on Wednesday, Cuomo reminded Noah that despite their anger at the council, he and the president had a good meeting this week, re-using the word ” virtues ”to describe their discussion of blood tests.

“Look: I give them credit, because it’s hard to sit down with someone you don’t meet and say, ‘Stop this, and do our part here, our work. Because it’s bigger than ours, ‘”Cuomo said. It is what [the forum] has been. He was, forgetting everything else. We are talking about life and death; We are talking about a great time of our history that we will be facing, and we are busy because we are in the right place. Keep is to do it and forget everything. Here is the way to do it. Who cares what he thinks, or how I feel? Who cares about how I feel about himself. My feelings are different; My emotions. Keep doing the work. Who cares about my thoughts or feelings? ”

. [tags: sports] TV [t] donald trump [t] coronavirus [t] night [t] daily show [t] andrew cuomo [t] trevor noah