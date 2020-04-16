New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced in a press conference on Thursday that he will be releasing more fans; Thousands have acquired it to strengthen its state pool.

The governor said he will send 100 fans to New Jersey, in addition to the 100 he sent to Michigan and 50 to Maryland.

“New Jersey continues to see its curve rising,” Cuomo said. “They are our neighbors. Anything we can do to help …”

Cuomo spent weeks spreading the alarm in March that there might not be enough fans for New York, requiring the federal government to provide 30,000 to 40,000 fans for its portfolio.

“You guys choose the 26,000 people who are going to die,” Cuomo said at a news conference in March in a strong message to President Donald Trump and the federal government.

Trump was widely criticized for challenging the issues in March, saying in an interview that Cuomo probably didn’t need many fans.

“I have a feeling that a lot of the numbers that are being said in some areas are so much bigger than they will be,” he told an interview with Sean Hannity. “I don’t think you need 40,000 or 30,000 fans.”

The federal government sent 4,000 to New York, but Cuomo still acquired 1,000 fans from China and even deployed the National Guard to capture and redistribute the fans to their state.

The governor said Wednesday that he is grateful that other states have provided New York fans and that he is ready to return the favor.

“I said at the time that New Yorkers are generous, grateful and grateful; and when we need help, we will be there for you,” he said.