Andrew Cuomo says New York has “potential for flattening curves”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Monday that the number of people killed by the coronavirus has leveled off for two consecutive days, and there are signs that severely hit states have reached the top. He said both new hospitalizations and ICU hospitalizations were down.

All of these signs suggest a “possible flattening of the curve”, he said.

To maintain current trends, Cuomo said schools and non-essential businesses would remain closed until April 29, extending the original order by another nine days.

Mr Kuomo said it was unclear whether New York is currently on the plateau, that is, whether current interest rates will continue for some time or have peaked. He cautioned that the healthcare system, which said it was “working on the red line,” could not sustain this level for a long time.

He said the hospital is “over capacity” for ventilators. He also said that the hospital is talking daily about shifting staff, ventilators and PPE to the most needed locations throughout the state. He thanked the state that sent the ventilator and promised that if the worst ended in New York, “I’m there for all other states like us.”

“People can’t work harder, staff can’t work harder, and staying at this level is problematic,” Kuomo said.

Cuomo said the decline was a result of social distance. However, they warned that their numbers would increase if they became “reckless” and stopped following social distance guidelines.

“We have lagged behind the virus since day one, and it has been postponed and underestimated the virus at its own risk,” Kuomo said.

He also ordered more aggressive enforcement of social distance and increased the potential fines for offenders as bad weather allowed more people to leave.

“No one has the right to reckless our behavior,” Cuomo said. “It’s not time to frisbee in the park. It’s not time to go to a funeral with 200 people. Yes, I understand grief. I understand that religious services can help in the grief process. I understand that it’s not difficult. I can do that, but the social risks are too great. Enforce the law. ”

