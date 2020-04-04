Andrew Cuomo says the top of Coronavirus NY 4 to 8 days away

Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday that the state was “approaching” the “peak” of the new coronavirus Covid-19 infections and was putting the situation in an area of ​​less than two weeks for that peak of the curve. But the state is not yet ready for that, he said.

“We’re talking about hitting the top. The top is where the number of infections on a daily basis is high and that’s the ultimate challenge for the health system,” Cuomo said. “We can handle this number of cases at high point of the curve? I call it the Battle of Mountaintop because that’s what’s going to happen. This will be the number one point of involvement of the enemy. “

Cuomo stressed that the state is not yet there and that it cannot prove the expected date, but that most models and the reading of data by its team say it will come in the next 4 to 8 days.

“With the numbers we are not at the top yet. We are approaching. Depending on the model you see, they will say four, five, six, seven days. Some people go out for 14 days. But reading the screenings is that we are somewhere in their area. 7 words – four, five, six, seven, eight days – no one can give you a specific number, which makes the design very frustrating when they can’t give you a specific number or a specific date. But we are in that range. . “

“So we’re not at the top yet,” he said. “Part of me would like to be on top and just, let’s do it. But there’s a part of me that says it’s good that we’re not at the top because we’re not ready for the top yet.”

“We are not preparing for the high point. We are still working on the capacity of the system. The more time we need to improve the capacity of the system, the better and the capacity of the health care system, beds, staff, equipment,” Cuomo said. that the state is holding a teleconference with hospitals on Saturday to look into issues related to the preparation of this peak of infections.

Nearly half of all corona deaths in the United States come from New York. More than 10,000 new cases were reported on Friday.

