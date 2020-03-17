Andrew Cuomo Takes Responsibility For NYC Shutdown

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave an update on the state’s coronavirus situation on Tuesday, opening up about the anger he incurred by purchasing the closures of so a lot of general public areas.

In his press conference, Cuomo spoke about how New York, New Jersey and Connecticut agreed to near bars, restaurants, fitness centers, schools, and other kinds of crowded spots in purchase to minimize the feasible distribute of virus. The governor explained his cellular phone, “has been ringing off the hook” simply because of the anger from so lots of areas staying shut down, and he acknowledged the outrage by expressing “if you are upset by what we have completed, be upset at me.”

He ongoing:

“County executives did not do this. The village mayor did not do this. The metropolis mayor did not make these conclusions. I manufactured these decisions. These ended up all state-purchased policies. It is not your regional elected formal. I produced them mainly because I feel they are in the best curiosity of the state. I know they result in disruption. I know folks are upset. I know firms will be damage by this. I don’t really feel very good about that. I experience quite terrible about that since I know we’re going to have to offer with that challenge as before long as this quick community health and fitness challenge is around. But my judgment is do whatever is vital to have this virus, and then we will take care of the repercussions later on.”

Cuomo went on by defending his final decision when repeating that “the buck stops on my desk…I assume complete duty.”

Cuomo’s update came about two hrs right after President Donald Trump attacked him and other governors who criticized his pandemic response. Trump blasted Cuomo for wanting all states to be handled the same all through the disaster, which is a continuation of how he attacked Cuomo yesterday by indicating the governor has to “do extra.”

Look at over, through MSNBC.

