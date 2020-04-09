Andrew Cuomo threatened to hang Chris during another comedy fight in the air!

In these uncertain times, we are pleased to consider at least one thing: the brethren Andrew to Chris CuomoBayna.

Нь CNN The anchor invited the governor of New York to his Cuomo Prime Time TV show on Wednesday night to discuss the latest updates on how to deal with the COVID-19 crisis. upmanman.

As we reported, the slightest argument between the two turned out to be cable news, which was a key part of Cuomo’s mother’s favorite time to take a break, which is much needed by viewers. from the content of coronavirus.

Video: Chris shares an x-ray and shows how COVID-19 affects his lungs

Fortunately, during Wednesday’s interview, both were not disappointed and blessed their fans with the people who took part in the most competitive fight. Check out the ch-ch-highlights (below):

When Andrew became outspoken:

Chris: I’m just smiling because in the control room they said, “You only have three minutes left.” When my brother says goodbye for five minutes, do you think I’ll do this interview in three minutes? Who has a fever tonight? I have a fever in the control room.

Andrew: I have a magnifying glass to go to.

Q: I’m sure we all do. Actually, I didn’t invite anyone. No wonder.

Nicknamed the “Cow of Love”, Andrew:

A: I was always a gentle guy. I am a person of love. Free-spirited. You know. I just say go. Just go with the flow, darling.

Q: You never said that.

A: You can’t control anything, so you don’t have to try. Only boil the spinal cord.

Q: You’re saying all this for the first time … I’ve known you all my life.

A: Well, that’s what you think. You need to listen to me better. Listen to work.

Andrew may run for president:

Q: Do you think differently about running for president now? Bernie Sanders completed the campaign)?

A: No. But it was a very good question.

Q: Of course it’s a good question.

A: I think so. I think so. I think about many things.

Q: I bet.

Kuomo staying at home with his brother and mother:

Q: Who are you at home with? That’s because I’m at home with my mother.

A: This campaign is all about my mom, and I was the first to post this picture of myself this morning.

Q: Oh, are you at home with your mother too? Isn’t it weird that I just said that?

A: No, I went first. I held a press conference for my mother. Today’s picture was while I was asleep. I showed it at a press conference.

Chris then put a picture of the Cuomo family back (above) on the screen before continuing.

Q: I’m staying at the house of these two guys in front of me. Do you know why? Do you see the picture?

A: I don’t see it.

Q: Oh, you can see that.

A: I don’t see it. Thank you, Chris.

Q: No, no. Don’t do that. Please turn on the microphone again. That should not be the case.

A: Lower that picture. Take a picture down!

Q: Put it back. He is there! That’s why I’m doing that. This is the guy who helped me define who I am today. Look how beautiful I saw him then. I know it’s like staring at her diamond-studded belt buckle, but it’s not. I really see a guy who was proud of his brother at the time.

A: There are no words. It’s three minutes.

Q: I love you very much. Thank you for participating in this show, and thank you for refreshing my mind. Thank you for what you are doing for this situation.

A: Oh, I mean, it was my favorite, but it wasn’t.

LOLz, shadow!

We may be talking about this plague, but we are ready to include these two in our show Bravo!

To learn more about ch-ch, see the clip (below).

