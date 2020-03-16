Andrew Gillum is Likely to Rehab for Alcohol Abuse

Former Tallahassee Mayor and CNN contributor Andrew Gillum is moving into a rehabilitation facility to find treatment method for alcohol abuse, he declared in a statement Sunday night.

Gillum was the Democratic nominee in the 2018 race for Florida Governor, losing a shut battle to the Republican, then-Congressman Ron DeSantis.

As earlier documented, law enforcement explained Gillum was discovered early Friday early morning in a Miami resort room in an “inebriated state,” and “unable to converse.”

The police have been responding to a simply call about a suspected overdose. When they arrived at the resort place, they discovered Gillum as well as two other males, just one of whom was suspected of struggling from an overdose.

The police report also said they observed “in plain sight three small distinct plastic baggies containing suspected crystal meth on equally the mattress and floor of the resort area.”

No a person was arrested, and Gillum issued a statement afterwards that day stating that he had been celebrating a friend’s wedding and had “had way too considerably to drink,” but emphatically denying he had at any time utilized methamphetamines.

But in accordance to Politico, Gillum’s buddies expected him to officiate the ceremony, but he was a “no-exhibit.”

Gollum’s assertion also thanked “the unbelievable Miami Beach front EMS workforce for their endeavours,” apologized “to the people of Florida for the distraction this has induced our movement,” and questioned for privacy, stating that he was going to devote the up coming couple of weeks with this spouse and children.

Evidently two times was loads of time for Gillum to reflect. Sunday night, he launched an additional assertion asserting that he experienced “made the selection to seek support, guidance and enter a rehabilitation facility.”

“Since my race for governor ended, I fell into a depression that has led to liquor abuse,” said Gillum in his assertion. “I witnessed my father put up with from alcoholism and I now the harming outcomes it can have when untreated.”

Gillum additional that he “now have to have[ed] to firmly concentration on myself and my family” and would be “stepping down from all public facing roles for the foreseeable potential,” presumably together with his efforts helping Florida Democrats registering voters and his part at CNN.

