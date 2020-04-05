Star Wars actor Andrew Jack died in England as a result of the coronavirus, his agent said Wednesday. I was 76.

In a statement, Jack’s agent Jill McAllough said that an actor who also acted as a dialect coach for actors such as Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth died at a hospital in Surrey on Tuesday.

“Andrew lived on one of the oldest workboats on the River Thames. He was terribly independent, but fell in love with his wife and dialect coach,” McCullough said.

Coronavirus: Corresponding Competition ›



More Coronaviruses: Competition to Respond

Jack appeared as General Emmat in Star Wars: Episode VIII-The Last Jedi, as well as in Solo: Star Wars Story and Star Wars: Episode VII-The Force Awakens.

Gabriel Rogers, a wife isolated in Australia, posted on social media: “Andrew Jack was diagnosed with a coronavirus two days ago.”

I lost a man today. Andrew Jack was diagnosed with a coronavirus two days ago. He did not feel pain, and he fled peacefully, knowing that his family was all with him.

Lovers x @ RealHughJackman @chrishemsworth @RobertDowneyJr pic.twitter.com/fm5LevA8n2

— Gabrielle Rogers [@ GabrielleRoger1] March 31, 2020

Passengers arriving in Australia must be quarantined at the hotel for two weeks.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough that resolve in a few weeks. For some people, especially the elderly and those with existing health problems, they can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia and death.

Greg Granberg, who starred with Jack at Star Wars, wrote on Twitter: “I heard the death of my beloved gentleman #AndrewJack, of great talent, devastated. Keep her safe. Stay home !!! #RIPAndrewJack.”

He died after hearing the death of a wonderful, talented and beloved gentleman, #AndrewJack. He is one of the kindest people I have ever worked with. Please ensure safety. Please stay at home! #RIPAndrewJack pic.twitter.com/VqmmGkxaOF

— GreG GrunberG [@greggrunberg] March 31, 2020

. [TagsToTranslate] Causes of Death