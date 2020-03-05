andrew-janz-and-jerry-dyer-awaiting-much-more-effects-in-mayoral-election

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Jerry Dyer believes the election effects put him in a terrific place.

A day immediately after the election, the former law enforcement chief remained cautiously optimistic he will acquire the race outright.

“We’re going to hold out and see what takes place, what develops more than the upcoming number of days and hope that the closing numbers remain consistent,” Dyer claimed.

About 80,000 ballots county-vast however need to be processed.

Dyer’s closest competitor, Andrew Janz, hopes to make up ample ground to power a November runoff. He thinks his supporters will give him a late press.

“I know a lot of of them waited right up until the very last moment to vote simply because of the presidential main,” Janz said.

Both campaign get-togethers were packed and energetic. Dyer felt his message was heard loud and clear.

“I am going to inform you what resonated with the people was selection a person, the homeless challenge in Fresno. And that’s something we came up with a serious solution, actual techniques,”

Dyer says if his vote depend slips to below 50 percent, he’ll be all set for 8 more months of campaigning.

We are going to get our next update from the Fresno County Elections Place of work Friday afternoon.