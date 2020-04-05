Andrew Lloyd Webber’s music flows freely during the coronavirus crisis

Andrew Lloyd Webber decided to give the breeders whatever they wanted by advertising his well-known music for free during the closing coronavirus.

The famous British author will allow people to download his music weekly for free during the coronavirus epidemic via YouTube.

This process has been called the Exhibition Must Go on! and he was fired when he was exchanged for 2000 with Donny Osmond star Joseph Technicolor Dreamcoat, Joan Collins and Richard Attenborough.

The songs are now available for 48 hours, Variety reports.

Jesus Christ Superstar and Joseph as well as the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will be selected as part of the coronavirus session.

Next Saturday, Webber’s 2012 production of Jesus Christ Superstar, starring Min Minchin, Mel C and Chris Moyles, will be available for free via YouTube at the same 48 time.

Universal has come up with the idea for an entire series called The Show Must Go On! Related to the music flowing from stage to screen, and will show up every Friday for the next few weeks.

Other shows from the British composer will be available in the future to help keep people entertained while you are closed.

In a video posted on Twitter, Lloyd Webber said: “Universal has come up with the idea for an entire series called The Show Must Go On! about music streaming from screen to screen, and we will show up every Friday for the next few weeks. ”

Andrew Lloyd Webber urges viewers to donate money to charities that are struggling.

While the songs are free to perform, viewers will be encouraged to make contributions such as helping others, Broadway Cares and the Actors Benevolent Fund.

The news is supposed to come as a relief to the live music drama after Broadway and the West End both shut down due to the current epidemic.

The last time the West End closed was in 1939, with the shooting of World War II. Its recent closure has been seen as a strange but positive response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Andrew Lloyd Webber, who is behind popular songs such as Evita and The Phantom of the Opera, has been trying to make people happy by taking requests to play piano at home.