Andrew Thomas of Georgia Football, NFL Draft Lock in the first round, popular projection in Cleveland

ATHENS – Georgia’s former offensive fighter, Andrew Thomas, may want to make sure his wardrobe contains many things that go with Braun.

Outland Trophy Finalist and All-American for Bulldogs last season, Thomas will be the Cleveland Browns’ first choice in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Browns have the tenth overall choice, and Thomas – one of the 111 college record-breaking qualifiers – is widely considering the most offensive approach in the design class.

The ClevelandBrowns.com website will pay special attention to Thomas throughout the design process, as the summary reflected the former captain of Georgia, who was a popular choice among NFL design analysts.

Among those who project Thomas into 10th place on the Cleveland Browns are:

• Daniel Jeremiah, NFL network

• Dane Brugler, the athlete

• Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News

• Benjamin Solak, The Draft Network

• Josh Edwards from CBSsports.com

Brugler reportedly noticed that Thomas has “shock absorbers” for hands in design assessment.

It has been predicted that Thomas will be selected by other analysts from other teams, but Browns’ forecast is by far the most popular.

That said, the NFL design process is underway.

Some players’ draft rises and falls this week at the Senior Bowl. Player rankings will be adjusted again at the rapidly approaching NFL Combine in Indianapolis, where medical exams, measurements, and tests take place.

Thomas’s athleticism, skill and disposition make him a strong candidate for improving his inventory as soon as he meets teams and performs at the NFL combine.

Of the 12 UGA starters who missed the Sugar Bowl, coach Kirby Smart referred to Thomas when he was referring to the understanding of the business side of playoff games outside of college football.

“If you hire at a really high level, you will have children who have the opportunity to participate in the first round,” said Smart, “who will make business decisions for them.”

A year earlier, NFL player Deandre Baker decided in the first round not to play in the game.

Smart said this season that if the players weren’t engaged, he wouldn’t bring them along – they wanted to take part in the bowl game.

That also apparently applied to Thomas, a top-class player who was elected permanent captain, who is generally popular and respected in Athens.

Scouts like Thomas too. At the New York Giants (CBS Sports) he was predicted as number 4 in the overall ranking.

Tristan Wirfs from Iowa and Jedrick Wills from Alabama take up the offensive position for Thomas’ biggest draft competition. Both are also widely projected first-round picks.

The draft ranking for Thomas – from # 4 to # 10 – is higher than any other Georgia player in the upcoming draft class.

The Bulldogs have two other juniors, Tailback D’Andre Swift and Quarterback Jake Fromm, who have received designs for the first round. But neither is estimated as high in terms of the NFL draft value as Thomas.

Georgia also offers two other underclass offensive linemen, Junior Guard Solomon Kindley and Redshirt Sophomore Isaiah Wilson.

Both Kindley and Wilson have trimmed their soccer frames so that they are in great shape for the NFL combine. Kindley and Wilson want to improve their combine inventory.

The NFL Draft takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada from April 23-25.

