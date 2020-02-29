andrew-vaughn’s-simple-and-‘fantastic’-tactic-opening-eyes-at-white-sox-camp

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Andrew Vaughn is generating a very good initially impact at his initially spring schooling.

The No. three in general decide in the draft final June homered versus the Indians Friday and, playing initially foundation, laid out to snag a tough liner hit to his still left. Vaughn wasn’t drafted for his bat, so he’ll get no matter what observe he gets with the glove.

“Defense is the other fifty percent of the video game,” said Vaughn, regarded as by several as the finest hitter accessible in the 2019 draft. “You just cannot all be about offense. I’ve been functioning every single day, just making an attempt to get greater, get my ft shifting.”

Vaughn has a household run, double and two walks in 8 plate appearances this spring. Supervisor Rick Renteria calls his technique “simple” and “fantastic.”

“He has a definitely excellent plan of what he would like to do,” Renteria reported. “He can choose an at-bat, and zone in. It is clear, it is brief. There is not a full good deal of shifting parts. He genuinely understands what his body is performing. He can get to a pitch swiftly, but it’s reliable. No panic.”

Vaughn will not crack camp with the staff this calendar year but it’s easy to envision him splitting time among first foundation and designated hitter with Jose Abreu in the upcoming two seasons.

“It’s so humbling [being in camp],” explained Vaughn, who batted .278/.384/.449 in rookie ball and two stages of Class A last summer time. “Just to imagine I was actively playing faculty baseball [at Cal] previous calendar year and acquiring the opportunity to do this, it’s like almost nothing else.

“It was a really cool emotion to get the initial one [homer], it was certainly awesome.”

The six-foot, 215-pound Vaughn keeps his head down, his eyes and ears open and does not mince phrases when he talks.

“Soaking it all up and truly savoring it,” he reported.

Second baseman Nick Madrigal, the fourth general select in 2018, played at Winston-Salem, AA Birmingham and AAA Charlotte very last time. A similar path for Vaughn can be predicted for Vaughn this calendar year.

The back again tale on Edwin Encarnacion

Selected hitter Edwin Encarnacion reported progress on the limited reduced back that has sidelined him considering that Thursday.

“It’s getting superior,” Encarnacion reported. “It’s practically nothing to fret about, just want to make certain it’s proper.”

Encarnacion, 37, mentioned he hasn’t had back problems in the earlier. He very first felt some thing 4 or five days ago, he claimed. He has been acquiring treatment, and prepared to swing a bat Saturday to exam it and “we’ll go from there.”

“The major detail is, I want to be completely ready for Opening Working day,” he reported. “I never want to do some thing to make it worse.”

Encarnacion has time on his facet with 26 times till the opener versus the Royals in Chicago. He’d like to get 40 at-bats this spring.

This and that

Still left-hander Jace Fry, who missed about a week with a sore lower back again, reported he expects to pitch off a mound Sunday.

*Remaining-hander Gio Gonzalez is tentatively scheduled for his second bullpen Sunday.