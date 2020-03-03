[Andrew Yang Tells Reporter He’s Thinking of a Operate for Mayor of New York City]

Previous 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful tuned CNN political commentator Andrew Yang is contemplating a run to become the upcoming mayor of New York Metropolis.

Buzzfeed reporter Ema O’Connor was on a educate to Washington, D.C., when she ran into Yang, which yielded to a conversation with the former prospect, whose campaign slogan and marketing campaign merchandise donned the straightforward term, “math.”

O’Connor began by inquiring Yang about a prospective run to be elected NYC mayor.

The former presidential longshot fired back again, “You know, we’re seeking at it.”

Yang then continued to response the reporter’s issues – such as 1 on supporting former Vice President Joe Biden for the 2020 Democratic nomination.

“Joe’s crew achieved out to me yesterday…At this point, I consider Joe, a mate,” Yang riffed aboard the teach vehicle on its way to our nation’s capitol.

Yang then ongoing to O’Connor by elaborating on his excitement for what is gearing up to be a chaotic Tremendous Tuesday. 

“I’m truly excited to see how the voting unfolds in the Tremendous Tuesday states nowadays,” Yang mentioned.

Yang ongoing, “Today the greatest dilemma is how substantially of the help that was going to Pete [Buttigieg] and Amy [Klobuchar] and Tom [Steyer] heads to Joe or Bernie [Sanders] or Elizabeth Warren or [Michael] Bloomberg.”

“And then the massive query is what determination Bloomberg can make based on how currently goes,” Yang remarked.

Yang additional instructed O’Connor that immediately after dropping from the race for the White Home, he had been in touch with a lot of of his previous rivals. 