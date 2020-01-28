Andrew Zimmern says he shows that he looks into politics through the eyes of food

Excellent food and James Beard’s four-time winning chef and restaurant, Andrew Zimmern, return to the screen, but with a different perspective on his food expertise. Known for its famous series “Travel Bizarre Foods”, Zimmern takes a different approach to food. Instead of the usual tarantula and worms, it now takes a more serious approach to food.

Zimmern went on Instagram to announce his new food show that will air in a place that one would never expect to see in the air and on MSNBC’s news and politics channel. This new specialty food sample is called “What Eats America” ​​and will explore social and political issues through the lens of food.

“What’s Eating America” ​​is a series of five episodes that go deep into serious issues affecting America every day. In every episode, Andrew Zimmern travels around the world exploring these issues and tackling them through food. This series will cover immigration, climate change, addiction, voting rights and health care, and the coverage of these issues in America.

As someone who loves food and can get under their weight, but is not a big fan of bringing political issues to the discussion, this is amazing and confusing for me at the same time. Having a show discussing these issues that everyone has an opinion about America seems like a tough thing to do, adding food to the mix. How will America respond to what Zimmern has to say?

All five of these topics are debatable topics that appear in the media today, be it Facebook, Twitter or your daily news. Are these issues that people with hostilities, whose opinion is right or wrong, but will show that people will answer or think differently?

All he cares about is whether Zimmern will do this idea of ​​justice. I hope Zimmern will go into depth about these issues and how they can affect any country, town or city visited in his episodes.

Frankly, this sounds like a brilliant way to put a perspective on the political issues of our time. The question remains, however, how would you use food to talk about things like voting rights or addiction?

As someone who does not like to discuss these things with others, I am very excited to see what he brings to the table and how to present information through food. I can’t wait to see this turn and take on these social and political issues, let’s hope that food will do it justice.

Tune in to MSNBC Sunday, February 16 at 8 pm for the premiere of the first episode of “What’s Eating America.”