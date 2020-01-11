Andy Buh, OLB OLB coach, brings experience as a coordinator to Wildcats | a national

Loading...

The Arizona Wildcats have completed their defensive overhaul with a coach who has extensive experience as an FBS-level coordinator.

Arizona has tabbed Andy Buh to coach outside linebackers. Buh was a defensive coordinator or co-coordinator at five schools, most recently Rutgers and Maryland.

Buh changes to the defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads and defense line coach Stan Eggen as new additions to Kevin SumlinEmployee. The plan is for Rhoads to train within the linebacker while Arizona is heading for a base 3-4 defense. Eckballtrainer Demetrice MartinIt is expected that the only Defense Assistant who was taken over from last season will take over the entire secondary school.

“Andy has a success story in development and teaching that fits our program perfectly,” said Sumlin in a press release. “His meticulous work ethic, love of the game, and passion for influencing his players will be a great asset.” our entire program. “

Buh spent the 2019 season at Rutgers, the head coach fired Chris Ash three games in the campaign. Buh has been Maryland’s defensive coordinator for the past three seasons. The 2018 Terrapins Defense had 18 interceptions; The 16-man team had 38 bags.

Buh, 46, has several connections to the west coast. His hometown is Escondido, California, and he played linebacker at nearby Palomar College before moving to Nevada.

After playing two seasons for the wolf pack (1993-94), Buh began his college coaching career there as a graduate assistant. After stints at Cal (2000-01), San Diego State (2002-05) and Fresno State (2006), Buh spent three seasons at Stanford, including two as the cardinal’s co-defensive coordinator and linebacker coach. The ’09 Stanford defense showed future All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman,

Buh then returned to his alma mater, where he served as defensive coordinator and linebacker coach for two seasons. In 2012, Buh trained linebackers in Wisconsin, including future professionals Chris Borland, Buh spent 2013 as a DC and linebacker trainer at Cal and in 2015 as an external linebacker trainer at Kentucky.

“I want to thank Trainer Sumlin and Trainer Rhoads for being able to be part of football in Arizona,” said Buh. “I couldn’t be happier to have the opportunity to be part of what Coach Sumlin is building and I look forward to going to work right away. My wife Kelly and I are delighted to have Tucson and the University of Arizona join us To do at home. “

In his role in Arizona, Buh will have the job of coaching a group of Edge Rushers who underperformed in 2019 when the Wildcats in the Pac-12 finished last with 17 sacks. Players like Team Sack Leader Jalen Harris, who played mostly defensively last season, will likely switch to an external linebacker in the new program.

Extra points

Five 2020 participants have registered and start class on Wednesday. The five are quarterbacks Will Plummer ; receiver Roberto Miranda and Brenden Schooler ; close end Stacey Marshall Jr . and offensive lineman Woody Jean ,

; receiver and ; close end . and offensive lineman , Spring training is scheduled to begin on March 2nd. The spring game is scheduled for April 4th. The team will go into spring vacation in the week of March 9. The rest of the schedule will be announced sometime after the day of signing on February 5th.

