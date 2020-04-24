Andy Cohen called for a change after refusing to give Plasma a gay name

Andy Cohen’s “Moment of Mazel” turned into a hearing and call to action on Thursday night’s “Watch What Happens Live” after seeing her attempt to engage and assist in the fight against COVID-19 was implicated … because he’s a gay man.

The late evening host revealed that despite requests from numerous coronavirus recipients for help, he was found to be defenseless because it was “an old and discriminatory guide by the FDA” to prevent HIV. In other words, the guidelines may have been set up in the 1980s when AIDS was the mainstay of the country.

But much has changed since then, including the treatment and testing of HIV. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem to change much.

“Even the new rule of thumb requires men to abstain from sex for three months, regardless of whether they are monogamous or not before giving blood,” Cohen noted. “Although there is no such limitation for people with other sexual orientation.”

In other words, even though they are resting guidelines in an effort to mobilize more people to donate during the crisis, the stigma and fear of the gay community still holds the restrictions they have always been.

But as Cohen points out, all blood donations have been stopped for years, and there are rapid tests that can be answered in 20 minutes or less today. With so many tests and work that has put us at risk for HIV, it is a disease that is currently out of date with COVID-19.

And it is through the opening of all its portals that aid can come to this crisis that we can come to terms with. And now, what are we discriminating against? Sexual marriage is legal and yet, is it that unmarried married men still cannot afford to pay for stereotypes about their lifestyle that were once invented?

“Why are members of my community being evacuated to relief when so many people are sick and dying?” Asked Cohen. “Maybe because we value stigma in science, I don’t know.”

When her guests Wendi McLendon-Covey and Leah McSweeney saw with horror and horror that our world was still alive, Cohen lamented, “My blood can save lives, but it will pass.”

“It’s probably wrong that quantine makes us wonder at the time, I’m sitting here wondering if it’s cloud,” he said. “We need to think about it and do better.”

Twitter was widely circulated in support of Cohen’s rise, echoing his call for change so that all Americans could do their part to help fight the coronavirus without facing stigmas and discrimination for centuries.

Why is my blood better than yours? We have a way of diagnosing blood clots, so why are gay men in 2020 unable to provide blood? I’m surprised that antique ideas are still used. https://t.co/KHeAeQqIBV

– Jes Massimo (@JesMassimo) April 24, 2020

I just threw a blank look at Andy. It hurts me. I can be a street fan and I donate blood but as a gay man I can’t.

– David Roberts (@ morfair71) April 24, 2020

I’ve said that time and again! It’s time we start making a difference. It’s so funny that I can’t give and save one or more lives because of your old ways. Bravo for speaking, @Andy don #donateblood #andycohen #WWHLhttps: //t.co/Rg0oyhOC2m

– 𝔾𝔸𝔹𝔼 (@gabesies) April 24, 2020

I asked a gay friend the other day if he was planning to donate blood because he was recovering and was immediately angry when I forgot he was not allowed. It’s crazy !!

– Brittany (@GreyGreyBritt) April 24, 2020

The LGBTQ cannot give blood is the most interesting and scariest law I’ve ever heard!

– Christina Kalafatis (@ChristinaKalafa) April 24, 2020

So if someone in my family dies from Covid-19, and you stand there ready to give (plasma) plasma, would that just leave my family dead ?! Couples with HIV also get AIDS! Blood and plasma were tested before donation. It’s also not a threat!

– Aurora (@auroramyst) April 24, 2020

Andy Cohen recently revealed that because he’s gay, he can’t donate blood to help people with covid-19. It already has a virus. They keep the law for gay men for 3 months, even under such circumstances.

– MB (@ sugarcubedog2) April 24, 2020

@andy that’s funny. Anyone who lives on CV19 & is ready to donate blood to blood transfusions should be able to provide life-saving money. They are on the right and are testing blood for no reason. #coronavirus #igiveup #stoolity

– Sheri Singer (@sherisinger) April 24, 2020

I’m so frustrated with it! I have an immunodeficiency called hypogammaglobulinemia. I receive immunoglobulin every 4 weeks. This is survival! Does this mean that gay men cannot give plasma (even without the epidemic ?!) WTF ?! 🙁

– Dani Perry (@ dperry93) April 24, 2020

I just heard @And you explained on @BravoWWHL that gay men are still unable to provide blood or blood after going through # COVID19 because of old laws and fear of AIDS. All blood given is tested for HIV! People die from this disease, it doesn’t matter. https://t.co/It494sxAad

– Lisa Finelli Fallon (@ only1lisamarie) April 24, 2020

@I want to thank you for telling us about not being able to give you milk because you have so many! That makes me angry! Thousands die! WTF IS DEATH AND MY CHILDREN !? @RedCross please reply! Thank you

– Francesca1225 ✡♋🌊🇺🇸 (@ frannie1225) April 24, 2020

@I am surprised that as a # COVID19 lifeguard you have been denied the opportunity to donate your fluids because you are gay! Well done BULLSHIT !! You can save lives !! Oh my! Wow! @CNN @ABC @BravoWWHL @NBCNews @CBSNews

– Susan Luongo (@SusanLuongo) April 24, 2020

@This has been the case since the early 1990s. I tried to donate blood in 1991 when I moved to Los Angeles, and I was told that I would file a permanent deferral for the same reasons you explained today at @WWH. It’s a homophobic joke! #Andycohen

– Gilberto Blasini (@GilbertoBlasini) April 24, 2020

@Andy Don’t start by banning blood donation. After 9-11, I had an article published in the Chicago Papers blaming the FDA for not allowing blood. Righteous people do not know anything about prohibition. Donors can donate blood but we can’t. terrible

– David Roberts (@ morfair71) April 24, 2020

