Andy Cohen, Colton Underwood take a look at favourable for coronavirus

Andy Cohen is the most recent movie star to check constructive for the coronavirus.

The “Watch What Transpires Live” host, 51, explained he’s concentrating entirely on his restoration following remaining diagnosed with COVID-19 on Instagram Friday.

“After a couple days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested optimistic for Coronavirus,” he captioned a solemn selfie.

His health update will come just several hours after Cohen announced “WWHL @ Property,” a “lower-tech” variation of his late-night time communicate demonstrate that was scheduled to premiere Sunday with guests Jerry O’Connell, Nene Leakes and Ramona Singer.

But designs changed. “As a lot as I felt like I could force via whatsoever I was feeling to do #WWHL from residence, we’re placing a pin in that for now so I can target on finding improved,” he added.

Cohen expressed gratitude for “all the health care experts who are functioning tirelessly for all of us” and urged everybody to “stay property and acquire treatment of themselves.”

“Bachelor” star Colton Underwood also examined constructive for the coronavirus.

The truth star, who appeared as a contestant on the “Bachelorette” in 2018 before headlining “The Bachelor” in 2019, explained he was tested for COVID-19 right after going through signs and symptoms times ago.

“I want to allow you fellas know: I’m 28, I take into account myself quite healthy, I operate out often, I take in healthful, and I turned symptomatic a couple of times back, received my check final results back again nowadays, and they are positive,” he said in an Instagram online video Friday.

Underwood mentioned the virus has remaining him “exhausted.”

“It’s been kicking my (expletive), just to put it very bluntly,” he admitted. “The major factor is I just can’t even wander up a flight of stairs with no getting out of breath or go to the lavatory without having owning to sit down mainly because I’m exhausted.”

Underwood stated he’s been self-quarantining before his diagnosis, but is isolated with girlfriend Cassie Randolph and her mother and father, who could be contaminated by him.

“I’m undertaking Ok. I’m at Cassie’s family’s residence in Huntington (Beach front, California), so I’m fortuitous to have them,” he explained. “Unfortunately, that means we’re all in this together, at this issue. So we’ll maintain you posted, but we’re in great spirits.”

Underwood issued a warning to youthful grown ups who consider they are not inclined to COVID-19.

“The explanation I’m sharing this is not to result in concern or stress, but to with any luck , motivate you guys to continue to be dwelling, do your part, take care of yourselves, just take care of just one an additional,” he reported.

Cohen and Underwood are the latest stars to take a look at beneficial for the coronavirus. Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, “Game of Thrones” star Kristofer Hivju and “Lost” alum Daniel Dae Kim have tested good, as well.

