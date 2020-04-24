Andy Cohen says He Can’t Give Plasma Because He’s Gay, Calls for Change

Andy CohenThe dissemination of the FDA’s instructions preventing him from donating his plasma – which could have helped the war against COVID-19 – called them “supposed and discriminatory” against gay men.

The host of ‘Watch What Happens Live’ closed his show on Thursday night by explaining how he wanted help after he recovered from a coronavirus so he signed up to give plasma … which the FDA has urgently is needed because it has many antibodies.

Cohen said he did not qualify as a gay person, however, because of playful and unfair rules to prevent HIV. Andy points out that even more relaxed rules require men to abstain from sex for 3 months, regardless of their relationship status … if there are “no such restrictions on blanket “for straight people.

Simply put, Cohen believes being ignorant of not engaging members of the gay community can help save lives and fight COVID-19 at such a critical time … especially when the all blood can easily be screened for HIV, though.

So, he begged for change, saying … “This pandemic has forced us to adapt in many ways. We are quarantining. Social disruption. We are wearing masks. law? “

As we reported … GMA’s anchor George Stephanopoulos was recovered from the virus and plans to donate plasma, but didn’t mention there were roadblocks.