Andy Cohen Suggests He Has Analyzed Constructive For Coronavirus

Bravo network king Andy Cohen has analyzed beneficial for COVID-19, only a brief time just after asserting that he would be continuing his preferred speak display Watch What Occurs Stay from property.

In a put up to Instagram this early morning, the Actual Housewives producer claimed:

“After a couple times of self-quarantine, and not emotion fantastic, I have examined positive for Coronavirus. As substantially as I felt like I could press as a result of whichever I was feeling to do #WWHL from residence, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can concentrate on receiving superior. I want to thank all the health-related pros who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge all people to stay household and take care of themselves.”

Tributes and effectively needs for Andy Cohen have flowed from all corners of the Bravo universe. Stassi Schroeder of Vanderpump Rules said: “We appreciate you Andy. Sending prayers your way.” “Sending you love,” said Beverly Hills housewife Kyle Richards.

It was only yesterday that the host spoke to Range about developing Enjoy What Happens Dwell from his West Village apartment, saying:

“Our present is arguably the most lo-tech show in late evening in its existing type. So the idea of getting it down even further more a number of notches is just ironic and hilarious. I imply, we’re the present that I nonetheless can not think will get a reside signal out of a really modest clubhouse in Soho. So we will now be from my individual clubhouse in the West Village. My display has constantly been something of a small espresso klatch, bash-line type exhibit. And this appeared like a quite pure extension of not only the show, but of course the occasions that we’re in proper now.”

Get well quickly, Andy Cohen.

Picture:

Getty Photographs / Charles Sykes / Bravo