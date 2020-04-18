Andy Cohen writes Sam Smith About ‘Poppers’ with Nicole Scherzinger

Andy Cohen put Sam Smith on the hot seat for what was supposed to be a strong night with Nicole Scherzinger last December.

During his SiriusXM show “Radio Andy” on Friday, Bravo boss wanted to get the deets of what he called “last year’s favorite rumor,” which is Sam’s story “poppers “with Nicole in a bar in London.

“Ya know I talked about poppers,” Andy said. “I feel like poppers have their place – they’re illegal – it can be a beautiful thing. Can you justify or deny that it did exist?”

Sam laughed and replied, “I feel bad. I can totally confirm that I love poppers. You love poppers. I was embarrassed to talk about this, but I am very happy when I make poppers.”

For those who don’t have the time, poppers are a native ingredient in recreational drugs, often alkyl nitrites, which are blown out causing a period of euphoric reaction, Independent.

The term “poppers” began to be used in the 1960s and ’70s, when it was sold in extruded caps or “pop”, to release the recycling chemical.

When Andy points out why they’re embarrassed, Sam says “I don’t know. I hope people look at it and think it’s not good. And I’m not trying to accept it” because I know they’re not. yours. “

Andy agrees and Sam says, “I know it’s not good for you. I mean, booze doesn’t work for you either, right?”

“I just liked that it was open so I was like” Oh, you just have to try sound effects, “Andy said.

“I think Nicole has come out of the legal sales funnel in her life,” they said with a laugh. “We’ve been to London many times.”

“But yeah, we just came out at the time. I honestly didn’t think we would find out,” they said. “Well, we’re just a little cool and, yes, it’s fun.”

