Andy Gill – Gang Of Four passed away

Just released on the official Facebook page of Gang Of Four, Andy Gill of Gang Of Four has passed away. A true innovator Andy led the band from its inception in Leeds in 1976. The band released an EP entitled Complicit on April 20, 2018 with Gill Sterry’s line-up and was produced by Ben Hillier. The band released Paper Thin in January 2019, the first single from their latest album Happy Now, which was released in April 2019. Andy’s last tour was in November 19.

We would like to express our sincere condolences to the family of Andy in this terrible time.

From the Facebook page of the band:

“This is so hard for us to write, but our great friend and Supreme Leader died today.

Andy’s last tour in November was the only way he would ever really bow; with a Stratocaster around his neck, screaming with feedback and deafening the first row.

His uncompromising artistic vision and dedication to the cause meant that he was still listening to mixes for the upcoming album, while planning the next tour from his hospital bed.

But for us he was our friend – and we will remember because of his kindness and generosity, his terrifying intelligence, bad jokes, crazy stories and endless cups of Darjeeling tea. He happened to be a bit genius too.

One of the best things to ever do, his influence on guitar music and the creative process was inspiring for us, as well as everyone who worked with him and listened to his music. And his albums and production work speak for themselves. Go give them a spin for him …

I love your mate. “

https://www.facebook.com/gangoffourofficial/

