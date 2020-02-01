Andy Gill (Gang Of Four) RIP

We announce with great sadness that Andy Gill died today, 64 years old, in a central London hospital after a short respiratory illness.

Andy, often mentioned as one of the world’s greatest guitarists, has left his mark on his own music, as the founder of Gang of Four. As a pioneer of the scarce, whimsical sound of the band and recurring feedback, Andy also inspired generations of musicians. A pioneering composer and a brilliantly innovative producer, he collaborated with artists such as the Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Stranglers, The Futureheads, Michael Hutchence, Bono, Therapy and the Young Knives.

Gang of Four is considered one of the most influential British rock bands of all time, with their post-punk sound defining an entire era of new music coming from Great Britain in the late 70s. Over the years they have been mentioned as a major influence on bands such as Nirvana, REM, Franz Ferdinand, Bloc Party and Liars. Gang of Four continued to evolve, innovate and remain vividly relevant, touring extensively last year in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and the Far East and continuing to release new music with the latest album “Happy Now” in 2019, and a new studio album has just been finished.

John Sterry, Thomas McNeice and Tobias Humble, respectively singer, bassist and drummer of Gang of Four, say:

“This is so hard for us to write, but our great friend and Supreme Leader died today.

Andy’s last tour in November was the only way he would ever really bow; with a Stratocaster around his neck, screaming with feedback and deafening the first row.

His uncompromising artistic vision and dedication to the cause meant that he was still listening to mixes for the upcoming album, while planning the next tour from his hospital bed.

But for us he was our friend – and we will remember because of his kindness and generosity, his terrifying intelligence, bad jokes, crazy stories and endless cups of Darjeeling tea. He happened to be a bit genius too.

One of the best things to ever do, his influence on guitar music and the creative process was inspiring for us, as well as everyone who worked with him and listened to his music. And his albums and production work speak for themselves. Go give them a spin for him …

I love you buddy ”

Andy is survived by his wife Catherine Mayer, his brother Martin and many relatives and elective relatives who will miss him terribly. Please respect their sorrows.

Related