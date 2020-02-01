Andy Gill, guitarist and founding member of the legendary post-punk band Gang of Four, died today after a short respiratory illness.

The news was released in a statement released on February 1 on the band’s official Twitter account. “It is so difficult for us to write, but our great friend and chief leader died today,” the statement begins.

“Andy’s last tour in November was the only way he would ever really say goodbye. With a stratocaster around his neck that screams for feedback and deafened the front row.”

Gill is described by his bandmates John Sterry, Thomas McNeice and Tobias Humble as “one of the best ever”. He added that “his influence on guitar music and the creative process was inspiring for us as well as for everyone else, worked by his side and listened to his music. Read the full post below.

Gill has played guitar for Gang of Four since the Leeds band was founded in 1976, along with original members Jon King, Dave Allen and Hugo Burnham. Although the band’s line-up changed several times over the years, Gill remained the only original member of the Gang of Four – a career that ranged from the debut single “Damaged Goods” from 1978 to the latest studio album “Happy Now” from 2019.

Gill was also a highly respected producer, not only for many Gang of Four works, but also for several high-profile bands, including Red Hot Chili Peppers, Die Würger, Michael Hutchence, Killing Joke, Therapy?, The Jesus Lizard and The Futureheads.

Gill is survived by his wife Catherine Mayer, his brother Martin and “many family and electoral family members who will miss him terribly”, according to a separate press release.