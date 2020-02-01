“A lot of people think it’s their own little secret,” said Andy Gill, the cult hero guitarist behind Gang Of Fours’ hugely influential post-punk wear and the man who helped make radical politics danceable Year 2015. “But there are many of them out there.”

Certainly there is. Great musicians embody their age; The very best echo goes on, and Andy Gill, who died today (February 1st) at the age of 64, has reached the baseline of alternative culture for 40 years. R.E.M., Tom Morello, St. Vincent, Carrie Brownstein and James Murphy are just a few of the acts and musicians who owe Gang Of Four’s Spare Grooves and Gill’s quirky cut-throat style – and who attack his instrument with unskillful precision. Flea called the band an important influence on the early Red Hot Chili Peppers (Gill produced their debut album), Kurt Cobain claimed that Nirvana started as “Gang of Four and Scratch Acid Ripoff” and that Gill’s music played a central role in the beginning. 00s funk punk revival as Wires was formative for Britpop, both in America (The Rapture, LCD sound system, Radio 4, We Are Scientists) and at home (Bloc Party, Franz Ferdinand, The Futureheads, which Gill also produced) ,

“It’s funny,” said Gill. “It seems to be swinging somehow. It seems to be getting around. I think so many people got things from the Gang of Four or got a mood from them. “

Gang Of Four captured their own mood amidst the post-punk intellectualism of the late 1970s that emerged from Punk’s unrefined splatter. Gill was born in Manchester in 1956, but founded the band in 1976 after meeting with singer Jon King at Leeds University, where she joined Grxelda Pollock, a Marxist-feminist scholar, and avant-garde art historian T.J. studied. Clark and connected by Dr. Dr. Feelgood to the Frankfurt School of Social Theory. Accordingly, their wiry, slimmed-down punk sounds were politically influenced from the start – the mess described in their debut single Damaged Goods in 1978 was read in the 1970s as a metaphor for the turn of British society. Put it next to The Clash, The Au Pairs, This Heat and The Fall pioneered the new wave of political radicalism in music.

Andy Gill with the original Gang of Four cast. Credit: Virginia Turbett / Redferns / Getty

Her confrontational attitude would not help her career. The band left Top Of The Pops instead of switching condom references in their second single “At Home He’s A Tourist” – their first for EMI – and the BBC banished the song and focused instead on pushing Duran Duran forward. But more than their British post-punk contemporaries like Wire, The Pop Group, PiL, The Cure, and Joy Division, Gang Of Four seemed to implicitly acknowledge that disco had taken place, and it was their hint to dubbing, reggae, and dance music – and Gill’s Punk stealing the radio boom – that’s what the 1980 debut album “Entertainment!” a constant and influential classic.

While a lot of post-punk was deliberately played at the gates as if to scare off occasional Interlophers, Gang Of Four greeted fans of the groove as well as the acolytes by John Peel and the Marxists who were drawn to the album’s anti-capitalist artwork and lyrical attacks of bourgeois state , Once inside, however, visitors quickly get caught up in Gill’s wild threads of insane discord.

A second album entitled “Solid Gold” followed in 1981, which dealt with the topics of war and wage slavery, but Gang Of Four had already started to move. Bassist Dave Allen left in 1981 and until the fourth album “Hard” 1983 only Gill and King remained from the original line-up to direct their sound in more commercial pop and disco directions. After an eight-year hiatus, Gill and King reunited in the 1990s to record two more albums (“Mall” 1991 and “Shrinkwrapped” 1995), but it wasn’t until 2004 that the original Gang Of Four reunited in the middle of a radio Punk boom, mostly from “Entertainment!” was inspired and earned the respect they deserve. With their seventh album “Content” they celebrated a triumphant return to their brittle early bite.

Andy Gill performed at the Kentish Town Forum on September 26, 2009 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut album “Entertainment!” Photo credit: Jim Dyson / Getty Images

At the end of the album tour, Gill and King split again and Gill took over two more Gang Of Four albums as the only remaining original member, ‘What Happens Next’ (2015) and ‘Happy Now’ (2019) widely recognized in recognition of the impressive Legacy of the band. The fact that the band paid homage to their “genius… supreme leader” made it clear that his engagement was tireless – Gill had listened to new album mixes and planned a tour from his hospital bed.

Ultimately, Gill’s legacy is the little secret that spread through music and has been whispered for generations until it was time to scream. “Gang Of Four knew how to swing, I stole a lot from them,” said Michael Stipe of the band. His co-raiders are legion.