Andy King, last year’s breakout star of the documentary about the festival Fyre, travels to the UK next month. Check the schedule below.

King appeared in Netflix movie on the 2019 Fyre, which delves into the planning of the festival catastrophic Bahamas Billy McFarland.

After the arrival of the documentary, he became a viral hit, and he’s on camera admitted he is “ready to suck dick” to ensure that the shipment of water to the festival Fyre.

King continued to enjoy his new glory – albeit unexpected – we know that in April he will go on the road.

April 20, which was launched in burrows tour “Chat on Fyre based on” recall their experiences at the festival Fyre hour. Then invite audience members to ask him questions during the 30-minute session of Q & A.

“It’s so great that you can bring Andy King for the first time in the UK as part of a national tour,” – says Mensah AquaPhone.

“Man has become memes after an incredible documentary about the festival Fyre, and we hope to bring entertainment speaker to the masses at the end of this month. It is also very like that documentary is now a year old, and we look forward to further expansion of knowledge about Andy from the best experiences ever It did not occur “

King is also due to visit cities such as Brighton, Glasgow, Sheffield and Newcastle during April. The tour will end the show on May 2 at University College London.

Tickets and further information can be found here.

Andy King will appear in:

April 20 – Norwich, EEA

April 21 – Stoke-on-Trent, ballroom

April 23 – Brighton, Sussex University

April 24 – Glasgow, Losses Union (17.30) and the Queen Margaret Union (20 hours)

April 25 – Southampton, Cube

April 27 – Birmingham Guild of Students

April 29 – Sheffield. foundry

April 30 – Newcastle, place (18 hours) and Ming SU (20.30)

May 1 – Edinburgh Corn Exchange

May 2 – London, UCL

This occurs after the beginning of the year King got his own bottle of Evian water, to mark the anniversary of Fyre. Container expressed a note: “It is good that it needs to do something.”