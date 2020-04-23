Andy King Fyre Fest hosts an online music festival

Fyre Fest event producer Andy King has announced that a virtual music festival will begin next weekend, beginning on Friday 24 April.

Watch the trailer for the event below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aMIefzaDlkQ [/ embed]

King, most infamously known for being a sucker for sending water to Evian, will host an event on YouTube Trap Nation and Chill Nation. The EDM-focused event will feature Buddy Wit-do-Hoodie, Jungblud, Chromium, Channel Tres, RAC and many more. All proceeds from the online festival will be donated to non-profit organizations Feeding America and Sweet Relief.

“I am delighted to be offering room service this weekend and bringing everyone the well-deserved joy and distraction,” King said in a statement to the press. “This festival gives us the opportunity to translate the Fair anniversary into the true good that is now needed in the world.”

King was the unlikely star of the Netflix documentary “Fyre”, which aired in early 2019. He has since been reportedly offered his own show, created his own Evian water bottle and is currently traveling the UK for his “Fyre-based Chat” tour, which kicked off on April 20th.

In other Fyre-related news, organizer Billy McFarland recently asked for parole because of a coronavirus pandemic problem. McFarland is currently serving a six-year prison sentence at the Federal Correctional Facility in Elkton, Maryland, after pleading guilty to wire fraud.