Fyre Festival promoter Andy King was brought to fame last year after appearing in a movie Netflix Documentary film about the doomed event, in which he revealed the length of his commitment to a smooth process.

Several truckloads of Evian water destined for the festival were held at the border, and King announced that he was going to a meeting with a local customs agent who was ready to suck his cock to get the shipment moving bring.

This appearance in the documentary made him one of the most consistent memes of 2019, and now, a year later, he’s received a brand new appearance that … sells Evian water.

Andy King gave his Instagram a teaser of the new Evian campaign overnight and showed a picture of him weighing a bottle of water, along with the headline “Who’s thirsty?”

“For the one year anniversary of my doc debut, [Evian] is launching a special bottle with a new slogan … all in honor of my notorious team spirit,” he wrote.

The slogan? “So good that you do everything for it.”

King has no regrets about his appearance in the Fyre Festival documentary and says that it shows his commitment to his work.

He told that LA Times: “At the end of the day I showed something that was: you know what? Sometimes you have to do everything you have to do to get the job done. ‘

Image:

Getty Images / Mike Coppola