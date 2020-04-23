Andy King Is Web hosting A Virtual Music Festival On The Anniversary Of Fyre

Andy King (yep, the dick sucking a person) is hosting a digital audio festival to commemorate the 3rd anniversary of the absolute shit demonstrate that was Fyre Competition, so get all set to social gathering in your lounge space.

“This pageant presents us a prospect to translate the anniversary of Fyre into some actual great which is essential in the environment ideal now,” King stated in a press release.

King 1st manufactured headlines with the release of the Netflix documentary, Fyre: The Greatest Get together That Hardly ever Occurred, in which he was legitimately organized to suck dick for h2o. But due to the fact then, he’s scored himself a pleasant tiny sponsorship deal with Evian drinking water, was reportedly in talks for his individual Tv set display, and now he’s occur total-circle and is web hosting a digital music festival. Discuss about a journey.

Confident, Fyre Pageant was an absolute shit exhibit. But why reminisce on the lousy things when we can celebration alongside most legendary human being in the documentary and elevate some dollars for a excellent cause?

This weekend, you can bash with the man, the fantasy, the legend himself at the virtual Home Company Audio Competition from the convenience of your possess home. King is hosting the celebration, which usually takes location more than a few days on the two the Entice Nation and Chill Nation YouTube channels.

The extraordinary lineup involves A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Channel Tres, Yungblud, Chromeo, RAC, Cautious Clay, the Glitch Mob and innumerable other EDM artists to make you forget about all about the truth that you probably will not be dropping it reduced in the club for a further couple of months.

And to make it even sweeter, the complete celebration is for charity, so you can be busting a move in the hottest nightclub in city (your lounge place) AND raising significantly-essential money for Sweet Reduction and Feeding America.

You can pump by yourself up by watching the official trailer for Room Services Festival 2020 beneath.

https://www.youtube.com/look at?v=aMIefzaDlkQ

Image:

Netflix / Fyre Competition