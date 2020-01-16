Andy Murray, injury, throws it away from the events in Montpellier and Rotterdam

% MINIFYHTML305a518f9a79b2853b1936c723698bdc11%

Murray: I don’t want to rush or set a timeline for my recovery

Andy Murray will be outside longer than expected

Andy Murray withdrew from two other tournaments while continuing to recover from the pelvic problem that forced him to miss the Australian Open.

Murray announced at the end of last month that he would not do the Down Under trip because he did not want to run back from the bruises on the bones that first occurred in the final of the Davis Cup in November.

At the time, it was thought that he was a minor because Murray and the British team originally declared his absence in all games, except one in Madrid, as a lack of physical condition after a break after the birth of his third child.

Murray, however, has announced that he will not be able to play in early February at the Open Sud de France in Montpellier or the following week at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam.

De Schot said: “It takes longer to heal bones than previously thought, so I won’t play in Montpellier or Rotterdam in February.

“I don’t want to rush or set a timeline for my recovery.

“I will listen to my body and take a step back on the field to compete when the time is right.”

Andy Murray won the European Open in Antwerp last year

Currently, Murray works with his team in the gym and published a positive image on social media on Thursday, accompanied by the legend: “Grinding”.

After gaining a good position in 2020 after winning his first ATP title after a hip operation in Antwerp in October, he was now forced to leave the field again for a fairly long period.