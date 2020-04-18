Andy Murray issues a verdict on Federer, Nadal and Djokovic GOAT

Djokovic and Murray talked about the GOAT debate (Photo: Getty)

Andy Murray is sure that Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are already the biggest players of all time on their favorite surfaces, but believes that the GOAT debate is in balance as the trio enters the final stages of their career.

Murray, 32, was a live host on Instagram with a member of the “Big Three” Djokovic on Friday evening, looking back at his careers and giving insight into the people behind the rockets.

The two-time Wimbledon champion is an avid tennis fan and, like many observers of this sport, he is fascinated by the golden era of men’s tennis – which has gathered the three most dominant players that the sport has ever seen.

Murray posed the most consistent challenge to their relentless domination, winning three Grand Slam titles and reaching world number 1, and believes he competed with the strongest hard, clay and grass player of all time.

But he suggested that there is still a lot to do in the KOZO crown race.

“This is something that I still hear about in the media, I would talk about it with friends and other tennis players. It’s something that people are really interested in, ”said Murray.

“In fact, all three top players play in the same generation. I’m sure Borg would be awesome this era and Rafa would be awesome at Connors, certainly McEnroe time, but the special thing right now is that you have three guys who are playing at the same time, so I can compare them.

“You have so many matches between the best players in the biggest tournaments, so you don’t have to compare generations. I think the best three players are playing now, but it’s so hard to judge.

“Of course, we don’t know what will happen in the future. We don’t know what everyone will end up in Slam-wisdom and how many matches everyone has played and won with each other and so on.

“But in this conversation – which may be different from other sports – because we have different surfaces … for me at the moment you have a reef on clay, which nobody competes with. Roger’s record in Wimbledon is the best, and your record on hard courts is the best.

“When people ask me what match you are the hardest, which one you play the hardest, I feel like I’m competing with the best hard court I’ve ever played, I competed with the best cop … the footballer of all time and the best footballer on the grass. So for me it depends on the surface. “

Federer has the most titles in Grand Slam (20), and Nadal (19) and Djokovic (17) are far behind – and probably having several years in the hands of a 38-year-old Swiss – and Djokovic admitted that this number still remains the largest valid in sport.

“I think it is a combination of Slams, weeks in the first place and of course the Champions and head to head,” said Djokovic.





Dream tennis players Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic

Andy Murray

Operate: Kyrgios / Isner

Return: Djokovic

Forehand: Del Potro

Backhand: Djokovic

Volley: Federer

Mentality: Still

physicality: Djokovic

Novak Djokovic

Operate: Kyrgios / Isner

Return: Murray

Forehand: Still

Backhand: Murray

Volley: Federer

Mentality: Still

physicality: Ferrer

“I think Grand Slams would probably stand out. But it’s hard to say. I am very lucky to be in conversation, but at the same time it is difficult to say that this is the best time, considering the number of Slams or tournaments you have won because it is difficult to compare generations.

“I talk to my team and friends about it. The people close to me are biased and apparently lean toward me. People support Roger and Rafa, which is normal.

“But I think it’s good to play tennis, we have a conversation and we all compete at the same time.

“It’s really amazing and I think we are all not really aware of all these results, achievements and the proportion and depth of conversation in the world of sport. I don’t think we’re aware because we’re still in a storm.

“Only when I finish my career can I step back and observe things from a more neutral point of view and say,” Okay, that’s my opinion about this and that, “but for now, what you said you have three guys dominating on three different surfaces, I would agree 100%. That is all that is now. “

