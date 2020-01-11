Andy Muschietti, Director of IT, will redesign “The Howling” for Netflix

Loading...

Andy Muschietti, director of Stephen Kings IT’s recent films, has announced that he will remake the cult horror film The Howling for Netflix.

Speaking to That Hashtag Show, Muschietti confirmed that he will restart the werewolf film and that filming for The Flash for DC will begin this year as well.

The original version of The Howling, 1981, follows television journalist Karen White, who is traumatized while helping the police arrest a serial killer. During therapy, her colleague examines the bizarre circumstances of her shock.



It was originally reported last summer (July 3) that Muschietti was in talks to stage the long-awaited full-length version of The Flash.

A report by The Hollywood Reporter suggested that the director work with screenwriter Christina Hodson, who wrote the Birds of Prey spin-off for Bumblebee and Suicide Squad.

Ezra Miller will continue to be involved. The star was supposed to play the main character The Fastest Man Alive and even presented Warner Bros his own script for the adaptation. It was already rejected in May, but it is expected to continue to play the leading role.

Muschietti also said that while there is “nothing on the table” at the moment, he would not rule out another sequel to Pennywise after completing IT: Chapter Two.

“However, the book has a whole mythology,” he told io9 last August. “Mythology is something you can always research. It has been on Earth for millions of years. (Pennywise has been) in contact with people for hundreds of years, every 27 years. So you can imagine the amount of material.

“It is always exciting to think about exploring this mythology at some point. It is very exciting.”