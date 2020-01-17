Andy Reid needs to add a Super Bowl to cement his coaching legacy

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs. (Maddie Meyer / Getty)

Love him, hate him, or just find his affinity for striving for the sleeves of his hoodies, like a mohel practicing his first fascination. Bill Belichick (304-139) is hands down the best coach who is currently working in national league football.

What raises the question: who is number 2 on the list?

For some, the choice is likely Pete Carroll (144-99-1) from the Seattle Seahawks. For others, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton (128-81) is likely the choice. And there are probably even those who would say that longtime Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin (141-80-1) is the second best coach in the NFL.

However, as everyone in Missouri (and maybe Philadelphia too) will tell you, the answer is obvious and it’s Andy Reid (220-142-1).

The problem is that in addition to a walrus-style mustache, there’s one thing that differentiates Reid from Carroll, Payton, and Tomlin: he’s never won a Super Bowl.

At the moment, however, there is something else that distinguishes him: he still has a chance this season. To secure his place in the pantheon of NFL coaches of all time, Reid has to get him.

Reid is the seventh-winning coach in the history of professional football, with a share of 0.618 in the regular season over 21 years. He is under 0.500 in the playoffs between 13 and 14 years and has only reached the Super Bowl once and lost Belichick and Patriots.

This Super Bowl appearance took place at the Eagles, a team that he took five times to the NFC championship game and lost four times.

Reid, the Chiefs’ head coach since 2013, has brought Kansas City into the playoffs six times, but only three playoff wins, compared to five losses.

His last loss in the playoffs last year was in the AFC championship against Belichick and the Patriots. Luckily, the pats are out this season and Reid only needs to knock out the sixth seeded Tennessee Titans in Kansas City this weekend to get to the Super Bowl LIV.

Andy Reid is known for studying his game history extensively. (David Eulitt / Getty Images)

To do this, Reid needs to avoid the clock management issues that have plagued him in the past, and avoid staring at his game history as if it were an Applebee menu rather than paying attention to what’s on the field sometimes there is nothing to do.

Reid also has to compete with Tennessee’s Mike Vrabel, who played in the second year on the New England team that defeated Reids Eagles in the Super Bowl.

At least on paper, Reid has a lot of advantages over Vrabel: he has Patrick Mahomes, all-pro talent at Wide Receiver and a close end at Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, and an improving defense being trained by the guy, Steve Spagnuolo , who put together the game board that the Giants used to defeat the undefeated patriots in the Super Bowl XLII.

The 61-year-old also has the advantage of coaching 27 playoff games, while Vrabel was on the sidelines for just two and won both.

Simply put, there is no excuse for Reid and the Chiefs to lose this game. They play at home with the better team with a more experienced coach who calls the games, and Brady and Belichick and the spirits they conjure up are nowhere to be found.

If Reid is actually said to be one of the best NFL coaches ever, this is a game he has to win. Like the Super Bowl, the Chiefs have a better QB than the 49ers or Packers regardless of the opponent, and this is the first year in post-season for San Francisco coach Kyle Shannahan and Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur.

Should Reid fall under the table this weekend or at the Super Bowl, he will lose in the playoffs and not win more than 200 games he remembers.

In NFL history, every second coach with at least 20 playoff games has at least one Super Bowl title, and no one has coached more career playoff games than Reid and never won multiple Super Bowl championships, let alone one.

If Reid does not win in Miami on Sunday, its 28th sequel, or on February 2, this statistic will only look worse.

For Reid’s legacy and for those who believe he is the second best coach in the NFL, he will win both games, and that won’t be the case.

But if history and Reid’s 13-14 playoff record are signs of this, there’s a 50 percent chance the chief will drop one of them, and that will be the case.

