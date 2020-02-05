Andy Reid tells their chiefs they will win again next year

KANSAS CITY, MO.-Hundreds of thousands of Kansas City Chiefs fans battled for underwater cold Wednesday to celebrate the team’s first Super Bowl victory in 50 years, and Coach Andy Reid will return for another year .

Fans crossed the 3.2km route to thank their players for bringing the Trophy Lombardi back to Kansas City and ending a Super Bowl drought that began after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl IV in 1970.

Reid thanked the fans for their continued support and participation in the parade.

“Next year, we will come back here,” Reid said in a brief speech. “Once again baby, once again.”

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Super Bowl MVP who has only been a fan of the NFL for the third time in the NFL season, struggled with a tense voice but said the championship met two goals he had set when he became the team’s starter.

First, he said, he wanted to bring the Lamar Hunt trophy to win the AFC Championship back in Kansas City. The late Lamar Hunt and the Hunt family founded the team as the Dallas Texans in 1960 before moving the team to Kansas City in 1963 and changing their name.

“The second most important thing I wanted to do was get the Trophy Lombardi for the greatest coach of all time, Andy Reid,” he said.

Hunt’s son, Clark Hunt, said his father told him before he died in 2006 that the parade and celebration after the 1970 Super Bowl was the best day of his life for the joy of fans.

“Thank you for giving my father and I some of the best days of our lives,” he told the fans. “We love you.”

Tyreek Hill, the big speed receiver, also promised fans that the team would return for more Super Bowl performances. He told the fans that their support and love fueled the team’s success.

“It makes us play every day,” Hill said. “Get your tickets, you’ll be at the same spot next year.”

During the parade, several players, including Chris Jones, Tyrann Mathieu and Travis Kelce, descended from their two-storey buses to the 5 fans and danced on the street. Reid left his bus to show the The Lombardi Trophy to fans along the way. Other players sprinkled on champagne fans and some, including Mahomes, embraced beer. At one point, Maomes saw a beer drop from the top of a double-decker bus at Kelce’s mouth.

The event was nearly blacked out about three hours before the parade began, when a downed driver broke a barrier and raced along the parade route. Stop Sticks were thrown and patrol cars put the car in a forced rotation, stopping it near a crowd of fans. The driver and another man were arrested with a gun, according to officials and video from the incident.

No one was injured. Police said in a press release that the driver was under investigation for impairment. No weapons were found in the vehicle and there were no signs of terrorist activity, police said, who were trying to determine the suspect’s motive.

Mayor Quinton Lucas told WDAF-TV that he was proud of the swift reaction of the officers, who were bidding farewell to the fans who saw the incident.

“We have even more heroes to cheer today,” Lucas said.

Some fans were sleeping overnight, and others began arriving in downtown Kansas City early Wednesday morning to hold pick-up spots.

“This is so amazing,” said Shauntel Lyons, 40, from Kansas City, who was a Chiefs cheerleader from 2003 to 2005. “I learned so many great lessons from my time with the team. To see them to bring home the trophy after 50 years is so enjoyable. I’m so happy to be a part of it. “

The fans were trapped in cold conditions, but the forecast for 2 to 3 inches of snow did not materialize, with only light snow falling intermittently.

The winds of puberty didn’t discourage fans like Holt’s Dana Reynolds, who has been a Chiefs fan for more than 30 years. She and the others arrived at 5am and took shelter under a dome, complete with electric hand thermostats, food and everything they needed to survive the nice wait.

“We want to celebrate the Chiefs era and bring the city together,” he said. “It’s worth the wait. What Andy Reid and this team have done for the city is amazing.”

The Kansas bill took the day to celebrate and its counterparts in Missouri planned a light work day. Many area businesses were also planning to close or open on a reduced schedule. At Mercy Children’s Kansas City, the emergency room at Downtown Central Hospital was open, but appointments and some surgeries were rearranged or moved.

The Chiefs Super Bowl victory came five years after the Kansas City Royals baseball team won a worldwide series. It is estimated that 800,000 people flock to this victory parade, destroying expectations in a city with a population of about 470,000 and a metropolitan area of ​​about 2 million. There was no immediate estimate of the size of Wednesday’s race crowd.

