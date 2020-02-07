Andy Richter solves divorce with divorced wife Sarah Thyre – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML88bef90323b9248ef959079dc4390e8e11%
WENN / FayesVision
The actor known as Conan’s lifelong buddy O & # 39; Brien announced his divorce from his comedy actress / female writer in April 2019, four months before he divorced.
Funny man Andy Richter He is officially single again after signing a divorce agreement.
The “Eleven“actor, known as a night television presenter Conan O & # 39; Brienold companion, announced his divorce from the comedy actress / writer Sarah Thyre Last April (2019) and the legal proceedings began in August.
The terms of their division are now final, although specific details have been kept secret, according to The Blast.
The couple married in 1994 and shared the son William, born in 2001, and the daughter Mercy, born in 2005.
