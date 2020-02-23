andy-robertson-admits-he-‘maybe-went-over-the-line’-in-clash-with-lionel-messi-all-through-liverpool’s-famed-champions-league-win-above-barcelona

Liverpool star Andy Robertson admits he regrets his actions when he clashed with Lionel Messi in the course of the Champions League last season.

Robertson was caught on digital camera pushing the Barcelona star in the head during the second leg of their semi-final at Anfield pursuing a tackle by Fabinho.

Getty Images – Getty Andy Robertson helped Liverpool acquire the Champions League previous season

The incident came through Liverpool’s impressive comeback to arrive at the final of the level of competition.

Next a 3- deficit from the 1st leg at the Nou Camp, the Reds gained four- at Anfield in a fiery contest.

Robertson claimed he has absolutely nothing but respect for Messi and spelled out why he perhaps crossed the line.

Tony Cascarino claims ‘Anfield is a distinct story’ and guidelines Liverpool for next leg comeback versus Atletico Madrid

“When I glance back on issues, I really don’t truly regret nearly anything because I feel as if anything is knowledge that makes you what you are,” the 25-calendar year-outdated remaining-back informed the Daily Mail. “But I do look again on that moment with Messi as just one regret. I really do not like observing it. When I observed it afterwards I was gutted.

“We all experienced the attitude that working day that almost nothing was standing in our way to get to that ultimate and we produced that environment close to the stadium – me and Fabinho had been tracking him and there was a tangle of legs and we have been on the flooring. To do that to the greatest player that has at any time played…

“I have absolutely nothing but regard for him and Barcelona, but we went into that game with the perspective that we ended up 3- down, we required a miracle, we needed anything unique and if that minimal matter stopped the very best participant in the world playing to his greatest potential…

“But I do regret it. That’s not me as a man or woman. That is not my character. But that night a large amount of issues happened that you really don’t really try to remember. There was no assumed system guiding it.

“We had been ideal up for the match. The followers were roaring and you get caught up in it. You’re a human remaining.

“We have been three- down in the semi-closing of the Champions League, which we required to place ideal from the period right before. It was the loudest transforming area I have been in in advance of the sport. You could see the concentration and the perseverance in all of us and maybe I went in excess of the line.”