[andy-robertson-fires-warning-to-atletico-madrid-about-untimely-celebrations-and-hits-out-at-cynical-tactics-following-liverpool-defeat]

Andy Robertson was keen to remind Atletico Madrid their Champions League last-16 tie was far from more than subsequent Liverpool’s one- defeat in the initially leg on Tuesday evening.

Saul Niguez scored the only target of the activity as the Reds were disappointed at the Wanda Metropolitano and still left with no an absent intention.

It sparked wild scenes at the closing whistle as Diego Simeone’s men celebrated a great final result, but Robertson warned Atleti it’s proficiently only half-time.

“They celebrated as if they won the tie right after the sport so let us see,” the Scotland worldwide advised BT Activity.

“We have a pair of weeks and Premier League organization to just take care of. They are coming back to Anfield, we know our supporters will be there, we know we will be there, it is up to them to be there.”

Altetico delivered one of their trademark performances, entire of defensive willpower, tactical organisation, and often some soiled tricks.

“They can start out slipping around and seeking to get beneath our pores and skin like they did,” Robertson added.

“I think we dealt with it perfectly with them slipping in excess of quite effortless, we obtained on with it.

“We place in a first rate overall performance tonight but we know we can be greater and the good news is we have a second leg to set it correct.”

Diego Simeone compensated tribute to his player’s mind-set and for the environment developed by the supporters.

A wall of fireplace greeted the team’s arrival at the stadium and the manager claimed his team began successful from then.

“We noticed gamers who considered. We observed the gorgeous facet of soccer. The crowd and the aspect were being a block as a single,” he claimed.

“Winning breeds winning. The most effective way to truly feel strong is to get and that is what we want to do. It was a quite important win for the club tonight.

“In the eight years I have been listed here, I’ve not viewed the group like that for the whole sport. It was seriously emotional.

“It’s not the best evening at any time since we didn’t acquire a trophy but there are evenings you really do not overlook.

“The most effective facet in the globe came listed here, and we beat them. But it’s only a person sport down, a single to go. Liverpool experienced their possibilities.

“They were dangerous, they’ve acquired fantastic players all about the pitch.”

Liverpool welcome Atletcio to Anfield on March 11 as the two sides keep on their battle for a position in the Champions League quarter-finals.