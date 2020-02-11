Andy Ruiz Jr. confirms the upcoming return

Phil Jay 11/02/2020

Rob Mark Robinson

Former united heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. is making a comeback after losing his world title to Anthony Joshua in December.

Ruiz dropped a decision in Saudi Arabia and was released from the belts he had taken from Joshua in New York six months earlier.

Ruiz had humiliated and unmasked Joshua in Madison Square Garden, but had not resigned himself to his performance.

Becoming Mexico’s first division club triggered a four-month party that, according to coach Manny Robles, continued even after AJ started the camp.

After Ruiz subsequently separated from Robles, he will shortly confirm his next move.

“I can’t wait to announce my next opponent. There will be good news soon,” said Ruiz.

So who’s going to be in the opposite corner?

WBN breaks down some of the likely candidates:

DILLIAN WHYTE

So far excluded from both fighters via social media, lack of disclosure since the beginning of the talks. It would be no different than with promoter Eddie Hearn to turn to an opponent who mocked a first offer. This means that an argument with Whyte can remain open for spring.

DOMINIC BREAZEALE

After Breazeale lost to Deontay Wilder in May 2019, it takes a big victory to re-enter the division landscape. Breazeale may need a run-out beforehand, but could be an option for Ruiz.

CHRIS ARREOLA

Another boxer who lost in his previous competition, Arreola, needs a way back and facing Ruiz would be a lucrative one with a Mexican edge.

OSCAR RIVAS

Rivas’ fallout against Dillian Whyte is still ringing in the Colombian’s ears. Earning a payday against Ruiz would mitigate the blow.

TRAVIS KAUFFMAN

Kauffman is at the end and has not fought since the end of 2018. One option should be Ruiz to return to a stronger opposition.

LUIS ORTIZ

As the last man to defeat Kauffman, Ortiz has little time to give himself another chance at the highest level. Ortiz went exceptionally well until he was defeated by Deontay Wilder in November and has the qualifications to make any fight with Ruiz a daunting event.

Conclusion: Of the six above, each of the Premier Boxing Champions heavyweights would be better than a clash with Whyte at this point.

It all depends on how deep Eddie Hearn’s pockets are and how much Whyte actually wants the fight.

