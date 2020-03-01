andy-ruiz-jr-suggests-he’s-‘ready’-to-encounter-tyson-fury-as-he-shares-teaching-clips

Andy Ruiz Jr insists he is ‘ready’ to experience Tyson Fury.

The Mexican-American boxer has not fought considering the fact that getting rid of to Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia in December.

Getty Images – Getty Andy Ruiz Jr (still left) has a acquire and a loss in opposition to Anthony Joshua

During that time, Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder in a pulsating rematch in Las Vegas previous thirty day period.

And Ruiz Jr has thrown his name into the hat to consider on Fury future.

He explained to PBC Fox: “I imagine Tyson Fury did an amazing position. He did all the things that he had and his means, his lengthy get to and all that and he’s the male ideal now.

“I experienced flashbacks to my combat [with Joshua] on June one. It was variety of very similar, it was in the identical round as well so it was pretty nuts but very good for Tyson Fury.

“I think Tyson Fury did what he experienced to do, he trapped to the game system. I’m fairly sure he could do it once more and I could do it too so, if they select me, I’m below and I’m prepared.”

Getty Pictures Tyson Fury dominated Deontay Wilder very last weekend

Ruiz Jr admits he imagined Wilder would beat Fury even though.

He additional: “He [Fury] did [use his height advantage] and just after that strike in the ear, he in no way recovered from that.

“His [Wilder] legs have been weak, they had been wobbly, even other punches that he tried using to throw, and they didn’t have a good deal of electrical power so I assume Tyson Fury did an amazing job.

“I was truly shocked because I considered Deontay Wilder was going to get. I just want a shot with Tyson Fury as perfectly.”

On Saturday, Ruiz Jr uploaded a clip of him coaching in a gym with the caption: “Good early morning Instagram, let’s get to these belts. #Nodaysoff.”