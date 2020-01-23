Andy Ruiz Jr. Trainer says Al Haymon and PBC ordered the end of the relationship

World Boxing News 23/01/2020

Rob Mark Robinson

Andy Ruiz Jr. severed relationships with coach Manny Robles and Premier Boxing Champions boss Al Haymon.

Robles, who led Ruiz to the Unified Heavyweight title last June, was dropped just six weeks after the rematch with Anthony Joshua.

Ruiz, according to Robles, was at the camp casually and just wasn’t training enough to successfully defend his belts.

Ruiz was massively overweight and was dominated by Joshua in Saudi Arabia. “The Destroyer” couldn’t get close enough to land a punch like it did in the first fight.

Joshua joined with the help of a mentor from the former opponent Wladimir Klitschko and reached for his way to redemption.

The future for Ruiz could be bleak now if the Mexican can’t find a coach to lay down the law. The 30-year-old celebrated for four months after winning millions in the win over Joshua in New York.

If Ruiz doesn’t get the fire back, there’s a good chance that his career at the top will be over for good.

Robles explained the situation and saw that he knew something was wrong between the two.

“I saw it coming, I’m honest with you,” Robles told ESPN. “I saw it coming during the camp. I saw it coming,

“Andy just did what the hell he wanted. The father, obviously with him as manager, simply had no control over his son.

“By the way, none of us had control over him.

“So I just saw it coming, it wouldn’t work because he wasn’t listening. He doesn’t listen to me and he doesn’t listen to his father. He doesn’t listen to anyone.

“He said it himself after the press conference (after losing to AJ). He apologized to me, to the father, because he’s damned.

“So I thought to myself,” Okay, it’s only a matter of time before I get the call. “Fortunately, Andy took the blame and didn’t sit there like the majority of the fighters and accused the coach.”

Haymon

Robles also said Ruiz’s father mentioned that Al Haymon had killed her relationship.

“They (Al Haymon and PBC) apparently told them they didn’t want the same thing to happen again,” he said. “It’s what it is, I don’t know what to say to you. It’s not the first time that something has happened to me.

“I’m sure it’s not the first time that it has happened to other coaches. It happens over and over again.

“We always have the short end of the stick. But it is what it is, you keep moving forward. “